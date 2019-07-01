Citizens give mix reaction to Sanaullah’s arrest

LAHORE: The general public has expressed mix reaction towards the arrest of former law minister and PML-N central leader Rana Sanaullah.

A citizen Ali Khan said arrest of Sanaullah was a justice done by God. He alleged that the PML-N leader was involved in the Model Town killings incident and his politics was based on hooliganism. It is success of the PTI government that made him accountable. His arrest shows that everyone in the country is accountable, he said.

Another citizen Nisar Safdar termed it biasness on part of the PTI’s government. A revenge-based political game is being played by PTI with opposition, he said. According to him, time will come when all PTI’s members will visit jail soon. The PML-N will never forget atrocities of incumbent government. Such arrest will promote the narrative of Nawaz Sharif, said Nisar while talking to The News.

Sanaullah’s arrest was a bad example of political victimisation set by the PTI government, said Naveed. According to him, the PTI’s government was taking popular decision and they will lose popularity. The PTI government should have controlled rising prices in the country.

Mahmood said that one by one every powerful criminal would face the music and justice would be done. Imran Khan is the only ruler who challenged status quo and made corrupt and powerful people accountable.

Rana Sanaullah’s arrest is nothing but just another attempt to silence every voice that dares to criticise the government, said Hafiz Hameed. Every critic of PTI will face prison. This is not democracy. This is fascist party that is ruling in the country, he said.

Our correspondent adds: Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan has said politics of opposition which brought darkness in the lives of people have come to its logical end.

All-out measures are being taken by the government for providing basic necessities to people. Opposition is facing political loneliness after the failure of APC. He maintained that former corrupt government intentionally usurped the rights of people of southern Punjab for their interests. He said provision of basic necessities to people of southern Punjab is the top priority of the PTI’s government. He said present government is serving people in a real manner.