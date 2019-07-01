close
Tue Jul 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2019

Scattered rain likely today

Lahore

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions was observed in the City Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. A weak westerly wave is present over northern parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in most plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh.

However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Kalat Division and Kashmir. No rainfall was observed in any city across the country. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 46°C while in Lahore, it was 43.2°C and minimum was 29.6°C.

