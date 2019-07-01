‘Iran behind Gulf attacks’

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: The head of Israeli intelligence agency Mossad said on Monday that his country had sufficient information to conclude "with certainty" that arch-foe Iran was behind recent attacks in the Gulf region.

"I can assure you, according to our sources and the best Western sources, that Iran is behind recent attacks in the Gulf," Yossi Cohen told a security conference in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv. He did not specify which attacks he was referring to nor provide further details on the sources. Four ships, including three oil tankers, were damaged in sabotage attacks off the coast of the UAE in May, while two more tankers, Norwegian and Japanese, came under attack in the Gulf of Oman on June 13.