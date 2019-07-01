PNCA to hold Chinese Film Festival in connection with 70th Chinese anniversary

Islamabad: Pakistan National Council of Arts with Ministry of Information will hold Chinese Film Festival on Wednesday in celebration of the 70th founding anniversary of People’s Republic of China and the 68th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relationship between China and Pakistan.

The event has been launched by Chinese Embassy, China Cultural Center in Pakistan and China Film Archive to bring a visual feast through top Chinese films that will be screened for local audiences from 3 to 6 July.

According to PNCA, the festival was scheduled to screen first movie named ‘The Founding of a Republic’ from 8 a.m. at PNCA auditorium. Under this schedule, different hit Chinese films will continue to display till 6 July.

It is one of the largest and most popular Chinese cultural events and is held annually in major cities of the world. The festival aimed to promote Chinese films and improve communication and collaboration between Chinese film industry professionals and their international counterparts.

Cinema was introduced in China in 1896 and the first Chinese film, ‘Dingjun Mountain’, was made in 1905, with the film industry being centered on Shanghai in the first decades while 1930s, was considered the first "golden period" of Chinese cinema.