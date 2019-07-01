KP districts lack basic education facilities

PESHAWAR: Government schools at three remote districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai Pallas lack basic education facilities.

Kohistan was declared the lowest in district education ranking of 2018 and is on the last 141 in the overall national ranking. The government schools in these three districts are missing electricity, water, toilet and boundary walls, while student’s attendance is also alarming in the schools.

Meanwhile, KP government has decreased allocations in current year 2019-2020 budget for Elementary and Secondary Education Department from 146,110.48 million to 137,116.86 million. It reflects 8,993.62 million cut on education budget. District allocations were decreased 11,641.02 million from last year 123,370.41 to 111,729.39 million rupees.

However, Secretary Finance told this correspondent that budget was decreased with the consultation of education department. They have already improved the missing facilities in government schools and they don’t need a big amount right now, he added.

Secretary Elementary and Secondary education Arshad Khan said that department has sent actual need-based allocation for funds. He said missing facilities are improving with the passage of time and any extra amount is not needed. "We already have 1.8 billion rupees for missing facilities in our bank account and will utilize this amount for the improvement of missing facilities in the remote districts of province", he added.

According to independent monitoring unit report of Secondary and Elementary education KP of May, 2019, available on website, indicates that only 4 per cent schools have electricity facility in Kolai Pallas. "Only 8 per cent government schools in Upper Kohistan and 10 per cent of Lower Kohistan have electricity," the report stated.

Similarly, 42 per cent of Lower Kohistan, 45 per cent of Upper Kohistan and 57 per cent of Kolai Pallas School have no boundary walls. According to report, availability of basic facility of toilet is also missing in three districts. Only 47 per cent of Lower Kohistan, 48 per cent of Upper Kohistan and 56 per cent of Kolai Pallas kids have toilet facility in government school.

Water is also missing in majority of schools in all three districts. As per the report 39 per cent of Upper Kohistan. Report further revealed that only 70 per cent teachers of Kolai Palas attending their schools while 71 of Upper Kohistan and 77 per cent of Lower Kohistan are attending schools. Only 46 per cent of students are attending classes in Kolai Pallas, 50 per cent in Upper Kohistan and 52 per cent in Lower Kohistan.