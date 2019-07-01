CITY PULSE: Face to Face

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Hoor Imad Sherpao’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Face to Face’ until July 8. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Parde Mein Rehne Do

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Ghulam Hussain’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’ until July 10. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

If You Have A Garden In Your Library - II

The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting Cyra Ali, Samya Arif, Sara Khan and Onaiz Taji’s art exhibition titled ‘If You Have A Garden In Your Library - II’ from July 4. Call 021-35821462 for more information.

NauTarang

The All Pakistan Music Conference and the Alliance Française are hosting ‘NauTarang’ at 8:30pm on July 5 at the Alliance Française. The programme features Anina Fida Jatoi and Farzana Rasheed (students of Ustad Shahid Hameed) as well as Imtezaaj. Call 0321-2381236 for more information.

Labyrinth

The Koel Gallery is hosting Shaukat Ali’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Labyrinth’ until July 5. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Jashn-e-Sawan

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting Jashn-e-Sawan: A Festival of Contemporary Theatre from July 11 to August 4, featuring the following plays: Lights Out (July 11 to July 14), Heer (July 18 to July 21), Bahriabad (July 25 to July 28) and Pooja (August 1 to August 4). Call 021-35693701 for more information.

Akram Dost Baloch

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Akram Dost Baloch’s solo art exhibition until July 11. Call 021-35861523 for more information.