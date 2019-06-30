Career counselling; questions and answers

Q: Dear Abidi Sahib, after BSc Chemistry I did Masters in Organic Chemistry. Now I want to pursue MS in Applied Chemistry from a foreign university. I want to know your opinion. Please, advise me. (Hashaam Ali Khan, Bahawalpur)

A: In my opinion you have adequate knowledge of chemistry by now and doing one more degree will not be helpful in future especially when you wish to pursue this degree from a foreign institution.

I will advise you to consider key popular subject areas which will enhance your current academic profile and open up new avenues of success in future. These degrees can be MSc DNA & Biometrics, or MSc DNA Analysis.

Q: I am very much upset as I am doing hard work to become a successful lawyer but my LLB degree is not worth it. Maybe I am lacking competency to attract clients.

Therefore, I am thinking of changing my profession to business or anything related but I am no more interested to practice law. Your advice shall be highly appreciated. (Norruddin Sheikh, Sargodha)

A: As you are already practicing law, and you have knowledge of legalities related to crime and must have studied many subjects to get a law degree.

Masters in Cybercrimes would be a better choice which is an emerging degree and it requires basic knowledge of computing with some subjects relevant to crimes committed over the internet.

I am very much confident this way you would be more successful not only in Pakistan’s public or private sector but also in foreign countries.

Q: After getting masters degree in Commerce i.e. M.Com I have worked for NDMA. I was working as assistant manager in Finance and Accounts Department. Now I have decided to become a professional. For this I need your guidance. (Muneer Hussain, Ralwapindi)

A: I can see you have been working with a well-known government agency of Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority.

I would like to advise you to consider doing a Diploma in Disaster Management, Crises Management or you can study Rehabilitation. This will enhance your previous professional experience with NDMA and you will be more successful in the area of disaster management as a professional in the years to come.

Q: Respect sir, I am doing O-levels and have taken subjects related to science (nearly all subjects in science).

Now I am thinking of studying medicine in future. What do you think should I go for A-levels or change my study path and do FSc/ Intermediate so that I can get admission in a better medical institution? (Nazeer Chattha, Daska)

A: If you are thinking to do medicine, you should change/switch towards FSc Pre-Medical whether you should do it from a provincial or federal board. You may be aware of the fact that medical university entrance exams and the IBCC equivalence are more inclined towards the FSc marks/ grades.

Whereas FSc students mostly get better marks and qualify for medical university entrance test. For this purpose you will have to study very hard to get good percentage if you do your O-levels in good grades.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services.

He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).