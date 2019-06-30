Body of man who drowned off Gadani found after 36 hours

The body of a man who had drowned off Gadani was found on Sunday. Police officials said the deceased had been identified as 25-year-old Huffaz, son of Saeedur Rehman, a resident of Baldia Town.

They said the man and his friends were picnicking at the Gadani beach, but while bathing in the sea, he drowned, adding that his friend had also almost drowned, but the lifeguards managed to rescue him.

Huffaz’s body, however, was found 36 hours later. It was shifted to the Civil Hospital Karachi and later handed over to the family for the funeral and burial.

Teenage girl electrocuted

A teenage girl was electrocuted to death in the Manghopir area. Police officials said the incident took place when 14-year-old Saima Omar was working at her house in Kunwari Colony. She fell unconscious and was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where the doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. The family took her body away without completing all the medico-legal formalities.

Woman ‘commits suicide’

A newly-wed woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her house in Surjani Town on Sunday. According to police officials, the incident took place at a house located in Khuda Ki Basti, within the jurisdiction of the Surjani Town police station.

The woman’s body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for conducting a post-mortem examination and later handed over to her family for her funeral and burial. She was identified as 24-year-old Beenish, wife of Zafar.

According to SHO Mazhar Iqbal, the woman got married around a month ago. The officer said that her husband and in-laws had claimed that she committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan.

The SHO said that the husband and in-laws were reluctant to tell the police the reason behind the woman’s suicide, raising doubts over the incident. The officer said that the police were investigating the case from different angles.

Towel factory catches fire

A fire broke out at a towel factory in the New Karachi Industrial Area on Sunday. According to the spokesperson for the fire brigade, the towel factory where the fire broke out was located in Sector B-12, within the limits of the New Karachi Industrial Area police station.

Taking action on the information received, two fire tenders were despatched to the site of the fire to extinguish the blaze. According to the spokesperson, the fire broke out at around 7 in the morning, and the firefighters faced massive difficulties in the firefighting work due to strong winds.

Later, more fire tenders were sent to the site to douse the flames erupting from the towel factory. The spokesperson said that a total of seven fire tenders participated in the firefighting work, adding that the firefighters took at least six hours to extinguish the blaze.

The spokesperson said that no loss of life was reported in the fire, but it had caused a loss worth millions of rupees. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Police officials also reached the site of the fire and inquired about the incident. They said that they did not find any criminal act behind the fire.

Robbers gun down man

A man was shot dead in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area on Sunday because he offered resistance to an attempt to mug him. According to police officials, the incident took place in Angara Goth on the night between Saturday and Sunday within the limits of the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station.

The man’s body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for conducting a post-mortem examination. He was identified as Kamlesh Kumar. He was 35 years old. According to SHO Ishtiaq Ghauri, the man had been on his way to a farmhouse along with his friends when an unidentified person intercepted their car and attempted to rob them.

After Kumar offered resistance to the mugging bid, the suspects shot him and managed to escape from the scene of the crime. Kumar died on the spot. The officer said that the deceased had been a resident of Civil Lines.

Man shot, injured in Korangi

A man was injured in a firing incident in the Korangi Industrial Area on Sunday. He was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. He was identified as 40-year-old Sohail Khan. Police officials said they were yet to ascertain the motive behind the incident.

Another man wounded

A man identified as 55-year-old Rab Nawaz was shot and injured in Muhammadi Colony in Machhar Colony within the limits of the Docks police station. He was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi. Police officials said they were yet to ascertain the motive behind the incident.