Wapda cyclists dominate fourth stage

ISLAMABAD: Wapda cyclists led by Awais Khan finished first, third and fourth in the third stage of the Tour de Khunjerab cycle race on Saturday.

Competitors from Wapda have so far dominated the race in all three stages and Wapda are expected to land the team title if everything goes in their favour in the final stage on Sunday (today).

The third stage that took the cyclists from Aliabad to Sost saw Awais clocking 2:23:23 for the top position. Shah Wali (Bikestan) broke Wapda’s stranglehold by taking the second position by just a second. Izzatullah and former leading cyclist Nisar Khan finished third and fourth.

Ghulam Hussain (SSGC) and Abid Siddique (Army) were further behind.

The 84km third stage saw riders going further up and the stage was even more demanding than the second stage. Riders were welcomed by locals who chanted slogans to raise their spirits near the finishing line in Sost.