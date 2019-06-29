Inflation woes

I am writing to express deep concern over the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities which are making the life of the common people very hard. The government has failed miserably in its promise of keeping inflation low. The prices of essential commodities such as meat, pulses, fruits, vegetables, cereals, cooking oil, sugar, rice, and petrol, etc. have been rising steadily. All the measure to bring the prices down have failed. I just want to ask the ministry and authorities concerned what they are up to. The poor are suffering and the rich are having a whale of a time. Big businessmen, through hoarding, create artificial shortages in the market. This leads to an increase in prices. Why is government failing to check inflation? Why is the new government such a spectacular failure?

Cheap utility outlets should be set up. Shopkeepers and traders must be ordered to keep price-lists for essential commodities. Black-marketers and hoarders must be dealt with sternly. Food should not be wasted in parties and festivities. People should understand the value of simple living and observe it in their daily life. Every step must be taken to check the rise in prices. I appeal for steps to alleviate people’s troubles.

Muhammad Wajih Shamim, Karachi