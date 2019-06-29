Helpline against drugs inaugurated at CPLC

The director general of the Anti-Narcotics Force, Major General Muhammad Arif Malik HI(M), inaugurated a “CPLC Helpline against Drugs” at the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee’s (CPLC) Central Reporting Cell, Sindh Governor House, Karachi, at a ceremony on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he promised his full support for curbing drug infiltration, according to the spokesman for the CPLC.

ANF Sindh Force Commander Brigadier Mansoor Ahmed Janjua, Lt-Col Abid and senior members of the Central Committee of the CPLC were also present at the ceremony.

The CPLC’s Sindh chief, in his briefing, thanked the ANF director general for his outright support for the establishment of the helpline against drugs.

He said the primary objective of this help desk was to save our society, particularly children, from the menace of drugs. He further stated that the helpline would be operational round the clock.

Trained operators were deployed to receive and transmit information. People can call 1102 to communicate information about drug use/trade.

He further said that the informer would be treated as anonymous and the particulars would be kept secret at all costs.

The ANF director general, in his remarks, appreciated the efforts being made by the CPLC for the elimination of drugs and vowed full cooperation of the ANF in curbing the supply and demand of drugs in society.