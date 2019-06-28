Pakistan condemns atrocities of Israeli forces in Palestine: Suri

Islamabad: Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri has reiterated Pakistani parliament’s support to the cause of Palestinian liberation.

He said this in a meeting with a three-member delegation led by President of Al-Quds Parliament Hamid Abdullah Hussein Al-Ahmar, in Islamabad on Friday.Strongly condemning the atrocities and worst human rights violations by Israeli forces on innocent Palestinian citizens, the Deputy Speaker said Pakistan always stood with Palestinian people in the hour of adversities and atrocities by Israel’s expansionist regimes.

He said international community should exert pressure on Israel to end oppression and worst human rights abuses against the innocent Palestinian people specially women and children.

He said liberation of Kashmir and Palestine were longstanding unresolved issues that needed to be taken holistically and collaborative efforts at international level were imperative by the whole Muslim community.He also condemned the forceful recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

President of Al-Quds Parliament Hamid Abdullah Hussein Al-Ahmar appreciated the support, Parliament and Pakistani people have been extending for the just cause of Palestine. He said both Kashmir and Palestine issues were almost the same in the nature and needed to be resolved. He said that Palestinian People and the government were grateful for parliamentary and diplomatic support extended by the Government and people of Pakistan at all regional and international forums.