Mushahid announces parliamentary forum on Palestine, Kashmir & Rohingya

Islamabad: Chairman of Senate Foreign Relations Committee Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed has said that the unholy Indo-Israeli alliance has put regional and global peace at stake and this anti-Muslim nexus has crossed all the limits and norms of a civilised society by brutally violating human rights and suppressing the voices for freedom in Indian occupied Kashmir and Israeli Occupied Palestine, says a press release.

Senator Mushahid, while addressing a joint press conference with four member delegation of Al-Quds Parliament, at the Parliament House on Friday observed that these extremist regimes in India and Israel have blatantly violated international laws and both are involved in crimes against humanity in the occupied territories of Kashmir and Palestine.

He said that Pakistan is committed to its principled stance on Palestine and will continue to provide moral, political and diplomatic support to the Palestinian people in their struggle for the right of self-determination. He said the Palestine and Kashmir issues are inextricably intertwined and called for strict implementation of UN resolutions on both Kashmir and Palestine.

Addressing the media, he said that all political forces of the country are united on the issue and Pakistan has not recognized Israel. He informed that the Palestine – Kashmir – Rohingya (PKR) Parliamentary Forum has been launched and he announced the nomination of Senator Sherry Rehman as member of the Executive Committee of the Al Quds Parliament.

President of Al-Quds Parliament Hamid Abdullah Hussein Al-Ahmar said that our purpose is to promote collective approach towards Palestinian cause and to effectively highlight the issues being faced by Palestinian in their struggle for independence. He also announced support for the Kashmir cause saying both causes are one and the same.

He specially thanked Senator Mushahid Hussain for organising this visit of the Al Quds Parliament.