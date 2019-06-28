Buzdar orders crackdown on profiteers

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Friday ordered a crackdown on the elements involved in artificial price-hike in the province.

The chief minister directed the Price Control Committee of the provincial cabinet to control increasing prices of daily use items in Punjab. Deputy Commissioners should keep a close eye on the prices of the daily use items and stern action should be taken against the involved elements in hiking prices of the commodities. Usman Buzdar directed the officials concerned to be in the field and perform duties diligently to provide relief to the masses. He said that people would not be left at the mercy of profiteers and added that it was his foremost priority to protect people’s interest.

Pervaiz: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi held a meeting with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his assembly chamber on Friday.

They discussed various matters of mutual interest, including public welfare schemes, improving the working relationship and agreed that they would continue to work jointly for the welfare and prosperity of the people of the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that opposition was facing disintegration. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to save the country from the menace of corruption.

The chief minister clarified that opposition’s drama won’t work now and we will jointly continue serving the masses. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that people were deceived in the name of development during the previous government adding that jugglery of fake Khadim-e-Aala had been exposed before the people. The opposition faced defeat at every front because it has no agenda, he concluded.