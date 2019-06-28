Muslim countries’ role in diffusing US-Iran tension sought

LAHORE: Representatives of different religious and political organisations have demanded the Islamic countries’ leadership take action on prevailing unrest in Gulf countries.

Representatives of different religious and political organisations while addressing "Unity of Ummah Conference" that held here Friday under the aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council, Lahore Chapter, demanded UNO and OIC to take action on rising unrest in Gulf countries stating that mounting tension between Iran-US and Arabian countries could be very sabotaging for world peace.

The conference sought the government of Pakistan’s role in diffusing unrest from Gulf countries. The conference also demanded the government take action against prevailing inflation in the country.