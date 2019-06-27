51 ASIs promoted to sub-inspectors

LAHORE: CCPO BA Nasir has promoted 51 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) to the rank of sub-inspector. Departmental promotion committee had approved the promotion cases and formal notification was issued here on Thursday.

The promotees are currently working in various police departments. According to the notification Muhammad Khaliq, Muhammad Nisar, Karamat Ali, Khan Hafeez, Abdul Razzaq, Ghulam Fareed, Shahid Asghar, Muhammad Sarwar, Muhammad Arshad, Ahmed Sher, Muhammad Latif, Asghar Ali, Muhammad Yousaf, Shaukat Ali, Muhammad Anwar, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Asghar, Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Ali Riaz, Nadeem Ahmed, Nasir Hussain, Zafar Iqbal, Mumtaz Ahmed, Tanveer Hussain, Khalil Ahmed, Khalid Saifullah, Qamar-uz-Zaman, Muhammad Ashraf, Abdul Ghafoor, Saeed Ahmed, Ghulam Ali, Muhammad Asif, Zafar Bukhari, Umar Daraz, Khalid Mehmood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abbas Ali, Sabir Ali, Khadim Ali, Muhammad Akram, Akbar Ali, Nishan Ali, Muhammad Hayat, Muhammad Younas, Zulfiqar Ali, Muhammad Amjad, Syed Amjad Hussain, Muhammad Ilyas and Jaffar Hussain have been awarded promotion to the rank of SI. The CCPO while felicitating the officers hoped that they would show even good performance after assuming new professional responsibilities.

ARRESTED: Lahore Police (City Division) in its crackdown on criminals arrested 137 criminals and recovered 20 pistols, 01 rifle, bullets, more than 17-kg Charas and 141 litres of liquor. SP City Division Syed Ghazanfar Ali had directed DSPs and SHOs concerned to take strict action against criminal gangs. Accordingly City Division Police busted gangs and arrested its 16 members alongwith recoveries worth lakhs of rupees from them. Police recovered thousands of rupees from the criminals in its successful action against gamblers. City Division Police arrested 45 criminals for violating kite flying, loudspeaker and rental acts.

ACCIDENTS: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 797 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these RTCs nine people died whereas 881 were injured.

workshop: Punjab University’s Office of Research Innovation & Commercialisation (ORIC) organised a workshop ‘Entrepreneurship Mindset and Digital Innovative Entrepreneurship’ at Hailey College of Commerce.

Prof Dr Naveed Ahsan, Director ORIC, Assistant Professor Dr Asim Tanvir, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the workshop.

Dr Asim Tanvir who has completed his PhD from Girne American University, Turkish Republic of North Cyprus, was the resource person. He has unique honour to conceive and launch five successful entrepreneurial ventures.