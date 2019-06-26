Cop martyred, 3 terrorists killed in Loralai

RAWALPINDI: Three terrorists were killed after an attack on the Police Lines area in Balochistan’s Loralai district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

According to the ISPR, “Three suicide bombers attempted to target police in Loralai. The suicide bombers were effectively checked by the police at the entry gate. One suicide bomber was killed by the police at entry point while two others managed to get inside Police Line and were killed.”

The military’s media added, during the exchange of fire, one suicide bomber blew himself up while the other was killed by security forces. “FC and Quick Response Force immediately reached the site and cordoned the area. Police Constable Allah Nawaz was martyred while two other constables were wounded. The police line compound has been cleared by the security forces” ISPR added.

Earlier in the day, three armed attackers entered the Police Lines area where an examination was being held. According to the District Police Officer (DPO) Loralai Jawwad Tariq, when the on-duty policemen tried to stop the men from entering the area, the men starting firing. When the police retaliated, the men blew themselves up.

APP: A policeman was martyred and five personnel of police including police official Atta-ur Rehman Tareen and woman Bibi Fatima, Sajad Ahmed, Muhammad Idress and Muhammad Ramzan were injured in heavy exchanged firing between suicide bombers and security forces at the moment. The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the treatment of the injured persons was started.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan strongly condemned the incident of Loralai and expressed condolence over martyred of police personnel. He also directed concerned official of police to submit report in this regard, despite he instructed health department to take all measures for provision of treatment facilities to the injured victims and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

He also appreciated security forces including police personnel who fought bravely against terrorists and foiled their heinous act of plan during effective action, adding such cowardly attacks could not weaken moral of security forces and our nation.

Mir Jam Kamal Khan further said strict measures are being taken to curb terrorists’ activities from province for ensuring protection of masses and maintaining peace in the areas of Balochistan.