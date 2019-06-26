Pak rupee hits another low of Rs162.47 against US dollar

KARACHI: US dollar reached Rs162.47 in the interbank market on Wednesday, Geo News reported.The US dollar rose by Rs5.2 as trading continued for the day. The rupee has been falling against the dollar following an agreement with the International Monetary Fund on a $6 billion loan with expected strict conditions including a “market determined” exchange rate.

The rupee’s official exchange rate is supported by the central bank under a de facto managed float system and many analysts consider the currency to be overvalued. According to data from the State Bank of Pakistan, the central bank’s foreign exchange reserves as of May 3 stood at $8.984 billion, equivalent to less than three months of import payments.