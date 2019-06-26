Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE :Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was observed in the City here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Weak pre-monsoon currents are penetrating in central parts of the country.

They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas of Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Zhob, DG Khan, Bahawalpur Divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall was recorded at Badin, Upper Dir 03, Kalam, Bagrote, Skardu and DG Khan. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi and Jacobabad where mercury reached 46°C while in Lahore, it was 41.3°C and minimum was 27.3°C.