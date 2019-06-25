close
Wed Jun 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2019

Couple injured

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2019

DASKA: A man and his wife sustained injuries in a road accident in the area of Bombanwala police on Tuesday. Ameen and his wife were coming from Gujranwala on a motorcycle when a car hit them, leaving them injured. They were shifted to the Civil Hospital.

BIKE STOLEN: Unidentified thieves stole a motorcycle in the area of city police on Tuesday. Afzal had parked his motorcycle outside a mosque and entered the mosque. When he came back he found it missing.

