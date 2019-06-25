tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
With the arrival of the current government, inflation has reached its highest peak, especially in the form of taxes. Even if we buy a phone card, the government taxes Rs25 per-card. According to an estimation, Pakistan;s population was 197 million in 2017. If each person buy one phone card, the government gets rupees four billion ninety two millions and fifty thousands (Rs49,250,000).
Furthermore, I think this ‘Naya Pakistan’ is just a catch-line and will remain a catch line, since no serious action will be taken by the government. If the government wants to bring change by crushing the poor, we don’t want such change. I humbly request the PTI government that there must be some control on inflation in the form of taxes, so that a poor person can have hope to live in this country.
Tayyed Tariq
Makran
