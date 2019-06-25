Inflation

With the arrival of the current government, inflation has reached its highest peak, especially in the form of taxes. Even if we buy a phone card, the government taxes Rs25 per-card. According to an estimation, Pakistan;s population was 197 million in 2017. If each person buy one phone card, the government gets rupees four billion ninety two millions and fifty thousands (Rs49,250,000).

Furthermore, I think this ‘Naya Pakistan’ is just a catch-line and will remain a catch line, since no serious action will be taken by the government. If the government wants to bring change by crushing the poor, we don’t want such change. I humbly request the PTI government that there must be some control on inflation in the form of taxes, so that a poor person can have hope to live in this country.

Tayyed Tariq

Makran