close
Wed Jun 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PR
June 26, 2019

Naval chief expresses satisfaction over operational readiness

National

P
PR
June 26, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded at the Naval Headquarters, Islamabad on Tuesday. The Conference was chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

Matters related to operational preparedness, developmental plans of Pakistan Navy, prevailing security situation, training and welfare of the troops were reviewed. Detailed briefings on the various ongoing and future projects and plans were given to Chief of the Naval Staff.

While making an overall appraisal of the prevalent security environment, the Chief of the Naval Staff expressed his confidence over the operational preparedness of the Pakistan Navy. Admiral Abbasi reiterated Pakistan Navy’s unflinching resolve to ensure seaward defence of the vital maritime infrastructure and protection of the maritime interests of Pakistan against all threats and challenges. The Command and Staff Conference is the apex decision making body of Pakistan Navy in which all the Chiefs of Staff, Principal Staff Officers and field commanders undertake strategic review of Pakistan Navy’s policies and plans.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan