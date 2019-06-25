Naval chief expresses satisfaction over operational readiness

ISLAMABAD: The Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded at the Naval Headquarters, Islamabad on Tuesday. The Conference was chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

Matters related to operational preparedness, developmental plans of Pakistan Navy, prevailing security situation, training and welfare of the troops were reviewed. Detailed briefings on the various ongoing and future projects and plans were given to Chief of the Naval Staff.

While making an overall appraisal of the prevalent security environment, the Chief of the Naval Staff expressed his confidence over the operational preparedness of the Pakistan Navy. Admiral Abbasi reiterated Pakistan Navy’s unflinching resolve to ensure seaward defence of the vital maritime infrastructure and protection of the maritime interests of Pakistan against all threats and challenges. The Command and Staff Conference is the apex decision making body of Pakistan Navy in which all the Chiefs of Staff, Principal Staff Officers and field commanders undertake strategic review of Pakistan Navy’s policies and plans.