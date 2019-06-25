close
Wed Jun 26, 2019
June 26, 2019

Six, including Gillani, summoned for indictment on July 2

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday summoned six accused including former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani on July 2, for indictment in a reference pertaining to illegally awarding a publicity campaign through M/S Midas Pvt Ltd.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had nominated a total of seven accused including Yousaf Raza Gillani, Saleem Baig, Inaam Akber and Farooq Awan in the reference. The trial court had ordered the NAB to share copies of the reference with the accused and summoned all of them on next hearing for indictment.

The former prime minister and other persons were accused of misusing their authority in granting campaign contract illegally to a Lahore-based advertising agency. The reference stated that there was no competition held to grant contract to Midas, which was totally against the PPRA rules.

