Judicial remand of two PTM MNAs extended

BANNU: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of Members of National Assembly (MNAs) Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar till July 9.

The sources said that the MNAs were produced in the court in Bannu amid tight the security. The court directed the concerned quarters to produce the lawmakers in the court on July 9.

During the previous hearing, the court had ordered the police to produce Ali Wazir, the MNA from South Waziristan, on June 27 and Mohsin Dawar, the MNA from North Waziristan, on July 3. After their production in the court on Tuesday, they were shifted to Peshawar and lodged again in the Central Prison under tight security.

Though elected as independent candidates in the July 2018 general election, Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar belong to the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM). They have been charged under terrorism clauses for leading a mob that attacked a security checkpost at Khar Kamar in North Waziristan. In the firing incident that followed, 13 protestors were killed and several others, along with five soldiers, were injured.