Brian Lara in Indian hospital after health scare

MUMBAI: Former West Indies captain Brian Lara has been hospitalised in Mumbai with chest pains. Lara, who holds the records for the highest individual innings in Tests and first-class cricket, is in India as he conducts media duties for the ongoing World Cup.

Reports coming out of the country say the 50-year-old was admitted to Global Hospital in Parel with a minor heart scare. Cricket West Indies said in a brief statement on Twitter: “Our prayers and well wishes go out to former West Indies batsman and captain @BrianLara who has been hospitalized in Mumbai due to chest pains. On behalf of all of us at Cricket West Indies, we wish you a speedy recovery.” Lara amassed 11,953 runs in 131 Tests, which was a world record until he was overtaken by India batsman Sachin Tendulkar in October 2008, and a further 10,405 in 299 one-day internationals.