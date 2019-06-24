Transferred

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued a notification of transfer and posting of officers on Monday.

According to the notification the order regarding transferring Shahid Mahmood Sheikh, Deputy Director Security Central-I (SPU), and placing his services at the disposal of DG Anti Corruption Establishment has been withdrawn. Similarly the transfer order of Aslam Pervaiz, Deputy Secretary (Chinese Security Wing) Home department and posting him as Director General PHA Sialkot has also been cancelled.

Abdul Shakoor, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), has been posted CEO Punjab Education Management Authority against a vacant post. Karim Baksh (under transfer) as Deputy Secretary Housing & Urban Development has been posted as Deputy Secretary (Admin) Forestry, Wildlife & Fisheries. Waqar Hussain, currently at the disposal of CM Office, has been promoted to BS-19 and upon promotion he has been posted as Additional Secretary CM Office against a vacant post.