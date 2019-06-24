Butt’s Zil Prince causes upset in Lahore races

LAHORE: Zil Prince of Shaheen Butt staged one of the greatest upsets of the day by winning the second race here at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday while with a favourite Right Approach, owner Aslam Khan claimed the Summer Cup. Piyari Malangni started the day with an upset in the first race while Best Teams to was a surprise second and the farourite Noor-e-Sehar was third.

As Zil Prince surprised everyone by winning the second race, Zahid Love stod second and Lovely Poma, which was favourite was third. However, another horse named Jackson was believed to give surprise run came nowhere close to the top three. In the third race, Gotti too staged an upset when its entry was on fluke while second place went to Bau Jee and One Man Show was third.

The fourth race winner was favourite Secret Lady but the second place was an upset from Khan Jan and Wahab Choice got the third position. The Summer Cup ended up with the Right Approach becoming first. However, Khan Jan secured second slot with Sara Jamoot inching in for a third place. In the sixth race Madhuri Dixit was winner, Candle was a surprise second and so was Abdullah Princess third.