Pakistan crush Bhutan in U-12 Tennis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan beat Bhutan 3-0 in the first group tie of South Asia under-12 Regional Qualifying Tennis event of ITF being held from 24th to 28th June 2019 at Dhaka, Bangladesh. Pakistani players outplayed their opponents by defeating them in straight sets. Ahtesham gave Pakistani an early advantage by overwhelming his opponent in the first match, and Haider doubled the lead by crushing his counterpart in the second match. The doubles pair of Haider and Hussnain continued the winning streak by beating their opponents in straight sets. Pakistan has been placed alongside Bangladesh, Bhutan and India in the group. Muhammad Azeem, Assistant Coach at the National Training Centre (NTC) is accompanying the team as Coach.

Results: Ahtesham Humayun bt Jigme Pemk 6-1, 6-0; M. Haider Ali Rizwan bt Yoecer Dorji Wangchuk 6-0, 6-1; M. Haider Ali Rizwan/M. Hussnain Ali Rizwan bt Jigme Pemk/Tuhi Winu Tsher 6-2, 6-0.