Mon Jun 24, 2019
AFP
June 25, 2019

BD Tree Man’ wants hands amputated to relieve pain

World

AFP
June 25, 2019

DHAKA: A Bangladeshi known as the “Tree Man” because of bark-like growths on his body said on Monday he wanted his hands amputated to relieve him of unbearable pain.

Abul Bajandar has had 25 operations since 2016 to remove growths from his hands and feet caused by a rare syndrome. Doctors had believed they had beaten the disease but Bajandar fled a Dhaka clinic in May last year following a relapse.

The 28-year-old father of one was readmitted to hospital in January because the condition worsened, with some growths several inches long. “I cannot bear the pain anymore. I can’t sleep at night. I asked the doctors to cut off my hands so I can at least get some relief,” he told AFP.

His mother Amina Bibi supported the plea. “At least he will be free of pain. It’s a hellish condition,” she told AFP. Bajander suffers from epidermodysplasia verruciformis, a rare genetic condition also known as “tree man syndrome”. Bajandar said he wanted to go abroad for better treatment, but he does not have the money to cover the expenses.

