Mepco feeders tripped

MULTAN: At least 200 Mepco feeders tripped due to heavy rain in south Punjab on Sunday night. The Mepco teams were trying to restore electricity, the Mepco spokesperson said on Monday. He said a heavy downpour inundated low-lying areas and interrupted power supply in south Punjab districts. The dust storm also damaged main transmission lines and pools. The rains and winds suspended power supply from 200 feeders in Multan and the south Punjab districts.