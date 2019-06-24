Fazl declines PML-N, PPP proposal to postpone APC

ISLAMABAD: Chief of JUI-F Maulana Fazalur Rehman has declined the proposal of PPP and PML-N for postponing the All parties Conference (APC) after the budget session of the National Assembly and decided that it will be held as per schedule on June 26 (tomorrow).

According to sources, the PPP and PML-N proposed Maulana Fazalur Rehman to change the APC schedule from June 26 to June 30 due to the ongoing budget session but Maulana declined it and stuck to his decision of holding of APC on June 26. Sources said Maulana is of the view that when the opposition did not accept the budget then what is the need to be part of NA session on it. He also said that he has already extended the invitations to all the parties for June 26.

Sources said the Maulana told both the parties that it is time for the APC and if the dates are extended then it would be late. He has extended invitation to all the opposition parties including Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif and other opposition parties including the ANP and government allied party BNP-Mengal for the APC on June 26 at a local hotel in Islamabad. The APC will formulate a joint strategy for a future course of action against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Prior to it, the combined opposition held itsmeeting to finalise strategy for the APC and to block the passage of the Finance Bill from the NA. The meeting was held at the Chamber of the Opposition Leader and was attended by Sardar Ayaz Sadiq , Marriyan Aurangzeb, Senator Chaudhry Tanveer and Khawaja Saad Rafiq from the PML-N, Syed Khursheed Shah and Raja Perves Ashraf of the PPP, Maulana Asad Mehmood of JUI (F) and Amir Haider Hoti of the ANP.