Cameroon antics shock England’s Scott

VALENCIENNES: Jill Scott emphasised her pride in the way England handled their Women’s World Cup last-16 clash with Cameroon — and does not believe she will ever play in another game like it.

Phil Neville’s side emerged with a 3-0 victory from a remarkable match in Valenciennes that saw Cameroon twice react to VAR decisions going against them by remonstrating with the officials at length and looking as if they might not continue playing.

England’s players — most notably Nikita Parris and Steph Houghton — were also on the receiving end of some considerably rough treatment, while Toni Duggan’s arm was spat

on by Cameroon’s Augustine Ejangue. Fifa has said it is “looking into” the on-field incidents and will update in due course.

Houghton, Ellen White and Alex Greenwood got the goals as England set up a quarter-final against Norway in Le Havre on Thursday. According to the BBC, Sunday’s clash set a new record as the UK’s most watched women’s football match, with a peak television audience of 6.9million.

England midfielder Scott said: “I don’t think I’ll ever play in another game like that to be honest. There were a lot of VAR incidents and a lot of protests. It kind of had everything.”