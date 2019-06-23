close
Mon Jun 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 24, 2019

Tribal people want gates in Hayatabad boundary wall

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 24, 2019

BARA: The elders from Khyber district have asked the government to help make the gates in Hayatabad boundary wall to facilitate the dwellers of Bara tehsil.

The elders and political leaders have staged a sit-in camp at Shahkas on the Frontier Road in Jamrud tehsil to press the government to accept their demand. Speaking on the occasion, Saeedullah Afridi, Sher Bahadur Afridi, Sher Afzal Afridi, Amanat Ali Afridi and others said that the tribal people had been suffering a lot due to no-entry to Hayatabad from Shahkas and other areas.“Now we have been merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but why the provincial government has not fixed the main entry points for the tribal people in Phase-6 and Phase-7,” Saeedullah Afridi asked while talking to The News. He said the tribesmen had already suffered during militancy where their houses were destroyed, in addition to their businesses, education and health sectors.

He said the tribal people had rendered sacrifices and supported the security forces during militancy but the now there was no focus on their problems. “School children, patients and in other emergency circumstances, the people cannot reach destinations in time due to long distance,” Saeedullah Afridi said.

