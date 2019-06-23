Nishan-i-Pakistan conferred on Emir of Qatar

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday conferred Nishan-i-Pakistan upon Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in a special investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, members of federal cabinet, members of parliament, members of Qatar delegation, and civil and military officials attended the ceremony.

The highest civil award was conferred upon the Emir of Qatar in recognition of his efforts for further fostering fraternal ties between the two brotherly countries.

Earlier, upon arrival at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president warmly received the visiting dignitary.

Children clad in traditional dresses presented a bouquet to the Qatari Emir. The president also hosted a luncheon in the honour of Emir and his delegation.