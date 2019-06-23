Farzam, Noor clinch doubles title in Junaid Tennis

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Farzam Raja and Noor Muhammad won the open doubles final beating Muhammad Yahya and Imran Shahid in the Captain Junaid Shaheed Tennis Tournament at the 502 Workshop Tennis Club.

The pair won 6-2, 6-4 to land the title. Major General Rehan Akbar Baki was the chief guest and gave away prizes to the winners and runners up. He appreciated Director Tournament Inam ul Haq efforts for holding tournaments in the name of Shaheeds.Director Tournament thanked chief guest for taking time out of his busy schedule.

Inamul Haq also thanked Chairman Punjab Tennis Iftikhar Ahmed Rao and Secretary Rashid Malik for providing organisers with trophies, medals and tennis balls.Inam also congratulated newly elected President PLTA Dr. Raheel Siddiqui (Secretary HEC). He also thanked PLTA official Rizwan Mashahdi for providing us the tennis facility in Rawalpindi.