AGP’s report on BRT a test case for NAB: QWP leader

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) leader and former senior minister Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Sunday said the report of the Auditor General of Pakistan about irregularities in the Bus Rapid Transit project was a test case for the National Accountability Bureau.

He was speaking at a press conference here, where village council Khazana Nazim Basharat Khan announced joining the Qaumi Watan Party along with his family and supporters.

Qaumi Watan Party leaders Hashim Babar and Asad Afridi Advocate were also present on the occasion. Sikandar Sherpao said

the provincial government was now closing the Project Management Unit for pinpointing flaws in the BRT project.

Commenting on the federal budget, he said that new taxes had been proposed in it which would add to the miseries of the people. He said the federal budget had been made on the diktats of the International Monetary Fund.

The WWP leader said that Rs45 billion were allocated for undertaking uplift projects in Karachi and Rs15 billion were earmarked for Quetta, but no allocations were made for Peshawar in the federal budget.

He said that conducting the election for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seats in the merged districts under the supervision of the army showed that the civil administration did not have the ability to hold the polls.

Sikandar Sherpao said the announcement of the uplift projects for the tribal districts amounted to pre-poll rigging and the ECP should take its notice.

The QWP leader said a three-member delegation of the Qaumi Watan Party led by its Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao would attend the all parties conference convened by the opposition to iron out a strategy on how to deal with the problems facing the country.

Sikandar Sherpao said the people particularly the youth had become disenchanted with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government due to its flawed policies in the last 10 months.

He said his party would soon launch a mass contact movement to mobilise the people and stage protests against price-hike and employment in the country.