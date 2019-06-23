close
Mon Jun 24, 2019
June 24, 2019

Aisam, Gonzalez win Ilkley Trophy

June 24, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Mexican partner Santiago Gonzalez won Ilkley Trophy in the UK on Sunday. The top seed pair beat the second seeds Leander Paes from India and Marcus Daniel from New Zealand 6-3, 6-4 in the final to win this pre-Wimbledon grass court ATP Challenger Championship.

