Aisam, Gonzalez win Ilkley Trophy

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Mexican partner Santiago Gonzalez won Ilkley Trophy in the UK on Sunday. The top seed pair beat the second seeds Leander Paes from India and Marcus Daniel from New Zealand 6-3, 6-4 in the final to win this pre-Wimbledon grass court ATP Challenger Championship.