Mon Jun 24, 2019
Indian troops martyr four Kashmiri youth in Shopian

Top Story

June 24, 2019

ISLAMABAD: In held Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four Kashmiri youth in Shopian district on Sunday. According to the Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a violent cordon and search operation at Daramdora in the Keegam area of the district. Meanwhile, the occupation authorities have suspended internet service in the district.

