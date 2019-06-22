Siraj asks govt to reduce atta, sugar, oil prices

LAHORE: Jamaat e Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has demanded the government to withdraw the increase in prices of Atta, sugar, and cooking oil.

In a statement on Satruday, he said this was no politics but the issue of poor man’s life. He said it was shocking that the price of a 20kg wheat flour bag had risen by Rs100. It seemed the government wanted to kill the poor by price hike. He said it was unfortunate that due to IMF pressure, the government was not ready to speak on the oppressive taxes and price hike caused by the budget. He said prices of atta, sugar, Ghee and pulses had risen tremendously yet the government claimed to have presented a poor man’s budget.

Meanwhile, JI will stage its second Awami march against unending price spiral, unemployment and "IMF slavery" at Faisalabad on Sunday (today) led by Senator Sirajul Haq. The protest march will start from Chiniot Bazaar and terminate at Chowk Ghanta Ghar where Sirajul Haq will announce the future line of action in JI’s movement against the IMF slavery and economic problems facing the common man. Other leaders will also address.

JI information secretary Qaisar Sharif said country’s economy was in ICU and next year’s budget presented by IMF planted team was the worst in Pakistan’s history. He said the entire nation, all political parties, business and trade circles had rejected the budget.