PTI slates Maryam for using Nawaz’ illness for political gains

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Omar Sarfaraz Cheema said Saturday that capitalising on Mian Nawaz Sharif’s ailment for vested political interests by Maryam Nawaz was extremely reprehensible.

“In the light of directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the federal and provincial governments leave no stone unturned to provide best medical facilities to the former PM,” he said in a statement issued here.

Responding to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s presser, he said that her stance regarding Nawaz Sharif’s illness had been rejected by both the high court and the Supreme Court. “It is evident that Nawaz Sharif’s daughter wants to capitalise on her father’s ailment for political interests. From day one, both father and daughter duo resorted to lies and deception instead of telling the truth,” he alleged.

Cheema said that Maryam Nawaz’s narrative was lethal for PML-N itself and added that her today’s presser brought into open the divisions within house of Sharifs. He said that Shahbaz Sharif was supremo of the party but it seemed Maryam sought to hold the reins of the party.

He went on to add that PML-N leadership wanted to get rid of the influence of Maryam Nawaz. “Maryam Nawaz should not mislead nation anymore. From the apex court to the trial courts, Mian Sahab was given opportunity according to the law to defend himself and following a trial of twenty five months, he was sentenced,” he noted.