Sun Jun 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 23, 2019

Firing claims life

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
June 23, 2019

DASKA: A man died when a bullet hit him while standing on the roof of his house in the area of Satra police on Saturday. Zafar Iqbal, Nasrullah, Asif Ali and their four accomplices were resorting fire in the air when suddenly a bullet hit Asad Ali. As a result, he was killed on the spot.

ATTEMPTS SUICIDE: An accused allegedly attempted suicide in the Satra police lock-up on Saturday. Falk Sher was arrested by the police in a case. The accused allegedly attempted suicide in the lock-up by injuring him with a blade. The police shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital. The police have registered a case.

