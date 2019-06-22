Pakistan safe for investment, says COAS

LONDON: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said Pakistan is on the cusp of achieving sustainable, irreversible, enduring peace and stability.

Speaking at the “Pakistan's Regional Security Perspective” at the International Institute of Strategic Studies in London, the army chief said, “Improving security situation would attract foreign investment in Pakistan.”

According to Geo News, the COAS said: “International partnerships are vital for durable peace and stability.

International partnership, support and determination also hold importance to cope with regional challenges and foreign investment is key to regional contacts.”

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in messages on Twitter shared contents of General Bajwa’s speech.

“Pak is at the cusp of achieving sustainable, irreversible, enduring peace & stability. This can be complemented through meaningful international partnership, support & will to take on regional challenges,” Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted while quoting the COAS.

Another tweet said: “Improved security offers foreign investment in Pakistan, a pivot to regional connectivity. However, future of enduring peace and stability in South Asia hinges on ability to resolve issues & long pending disputes within the region.”