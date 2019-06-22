Killer of 10-year-old girl arrested

Islamabad: In a remarkable breakthrough, the police have arrested the killer of 10-year-old girl (F). The alleged killer has been identified as Nisar Ahmad son of Kala Khan, 45, resident of Alipur, living about half a kilometre from victim’s home, the people engaged in the investigation of the high profile case, told this scribe, the suspect has already challaned in three cases under identical charges, the sources added.

The suspect was contractor by profession and also supplier of construction material, the sources said. He also owned a white Suzuki Carry, using for transportation of construction material.

The police followed a clue given by the mother and sister of the victim that they noticed a middle aged man, wearing a white ‘topi’ (cap), roaming around their house, while, the victim herself complained her mother and sister a couple of days before her missing about the activities of the suspect, saying that he often followed her and offered money but she always refused to accept his offer.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad when Prime Minister took serious notice on the incident and directed the IGP to arrest the killer in earliest possible time, constituted a joint investigation team, comprising of professional and dexterous officers under the Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA).

The team accepted the challenge of tracing headway to the criminal and started working day and night, the sources said adding, “It was entirely a blind murder, no way was found leading to the criminal.”

“Geo Fencing of over 835,000 links of mobile phones were conducted active around home, school and crime scene, on initial stage of investigation,” the sources said adding that 1,600 suspects were shortlisted in Geo Fencing.

The sources told this correspondent that the CDRs of 1,449 mobile phones were examined and 20 were marked suspicious, the sources maintained adding that Nisar Ahmad was identified and found at every stage of forensic examination, the sources said adding that he was only one found near house of the victim, school and the crime scene while other 19 were not located all the three points.

The sources said that samples of 61 people living in the locality and 71 people of her family were obtained and sent for examination but no sample was matched. Polygraphy of 25 people were conducted and over 100 were rounded up for investigation but got no result, even no clue was found from her clothes and sleepers.

“The investigation was narrowed down and hit upon the suspect as all indications were pointing to Nisar Ahmad,” the sources said adding that the team decided to round him up and he was detained for investigation.

The suspect, during the course of investigation, confessing his crime, disclosed that he offered her money in the evening of 5th May and asked her to follow him.

As he reached near his Suzuki Carry, she seated with him and they both reached a nearby jungle at Jagot. “She started crying and shouting when I tried to touch her, I have no option but to put hand on her mouth to quiet her but she fell down unconscious, I hit a heavy stone on her head and escaped from the scene,” he concluded.

The investigators said that he had been involved in three identical cases and freed as a result of reconciliation with their heirs.

The innocent was abducted on 5th May 2019 at about 5 p.m. from Alipur, Bank Stop, falling in the jurisdiction of Shahzad Town police station, said in the report. Father of the girl, straightaway contacted the area police but the Moharrar and station house officer (SHO) reportedly, refused to take up the case, saying that the 10-year-old girl escaped with anybody with her own will. However, the police registered a case on 19th May, 2019, some four days of missing of the innocent girl when her relatives hailing from Mohmand Agency gathered in Islamabad and staged protest demonstration against the police.

Very next day of lodging FIR, on 20th May, 2019, the people found a decomposed dead body of a minor girl lying vegetation growth of hilly area in village Jagot and informed the Shahzad Town police who recovered the remains and shifted to Polyclinic.

On the direction of the Prime Minister, strict action was taken against the police officials involved in the mishandling the case. The SHO Shahzad Town police station and Moharrar were booked under negligence charges, arrested and sent to jail.