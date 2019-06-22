Country on the cusp of sustainable peace: COAS

LONDON: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has said Pakistan is on the cusp of achieving sustainable, irreversible, enduring peace and stability.

“Pakistan is at the cusp of achieving sustainable, irreversible, enduring peace and stability,” Gen Bajwa was quoted as saying by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor on Saturday at the ‘Pakistan’s Regional Security Perspective’ at the International Institute of Strategic Studies in London.

“This can be complemented through meaningful international partnership, support and will to take on regional challenges,” Gen Bajwa added. “Improved security offers foreign investment in Pakistan, a pivot to regional connectivity.” The Army chief added: “However, future of enduring peace and stability in South Asia hinges on ability to resolve issues and long pending disputes within the region.”