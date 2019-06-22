close
Sun Jun 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 23, 2019

Champions Trophy T20 from June 25

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 23, 2019

KARACHI: The third edition of Champions Trophy T20 cricket tournament will begin at Al- Mansoora cricket Ground in Gulberg from June 25.

Innovator CC will defend the title. The winning team will receive a cash award of Rs100,000 along with the trophy. The runners-up will pocket Rs50,000.

The participating 10 teams will be divided into two groups. The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals.

