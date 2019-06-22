Essential subsidy

This refers to the letter, ‘Metro subsidy’ (June 22, 2019) by S Hussein El Edroos. The reasons given by the writer are not valid. Most of the countries subsidise their local transport systems. London transport (buses and underground railway) is subsidised to well over five billion pounds annually. That is why London transport is probably the best transport system in the world.

Local transport in any big city is the lifeline for the community in relation to its educational institutes, trade, commerce and government jobs. If the local transport is properly organised, it can save a lot of money. It also helps reduce pollution and the harmful gases, thus reducing the health cost. One single bus could take 60 or 70 cars off the road. So let us not quibble for a few rupees and let the country progress.

Asad A Khan, London