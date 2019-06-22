Pakistan invited to Indonesian fair

LAHORE: Indonesian Ambassador Iwan Suyudhieamri has invited Pakistan to participate in 34th trade expo, Indonesia being held in October.

Speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) the ambassador said negotiations for converting Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) to Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will be held next month between the ministries of the two countries.

Bilateral trade should be enhanced, as Pakistan and Indonesia are potential markets, he said, adding that Pakistani products have great demand in Indonesia; therefore, Pakistani businessmen should avail this opportunity, he said.

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry is playing a significant role in strengthening the trade and economic relations between the two countries.

LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir said Indonesia and Pakistan are members of OIC and D8 Organization of Economic Cooperation. Both the countries have old historical links and share special bondage of friendship and companionship.