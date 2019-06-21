ECP bars KP govt from Insaf Rozgar Scheme in tribal districts

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday barred the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government from pushing ahead with its Insaf Rozgar Scheme in tribal districts.

In an order, the Election Commission asked the chief secretary and finance secretary of the province and all the concerned officials to immediately stop the implementation of the scheme and no funds be released for the purpose.

Through the order, the Election Commission also said that if funds had already been released before the issuance of this order, the same shall stand frozen till further orders.

The Election Commission noted that the KP government had launched the scheme and residents of the tribal districts were given documents of interest-free loans by arranging a ceremony on June 20 at the Chief Minister Office, which was in violation of the law and the code of conduct issued by the ECP, as well as an attempt to influence the ongoing election process by using the state resources.