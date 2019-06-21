IG for barring dangerous criminals from fleeing abroad

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan has said the names of criminals involved in murder, dacoity and kidnapping for ransom and other dangerous crimes should be put on the IBMS list to stop them from fleeing abroad.

The CNICs of such dangerous criminals should be cancelled with the coordination of NADRA and FIA so that they could not move to foreign countries after committing crimes, the IG said while giving directions to the capital city police officer, Lahore, all RPOs and DPOs through a video link conference at Central Police Office on Friday.

He said the cases of licensed weapons used in criminal activities should be immediately sent to the deputy commissioners for cancellation of the licences and all DPOs should send a detailed report to the Central Police Office of the cases sent to the DC offices with a week. He said the official involved in abuse of a woman in Chishtian should be arrested within 24 hours and strict legal action be taken against him without delay.

The IG said that a zero-tolerance policy against extortionists should be adopted. The IG said the officers and officials involved in misbehaving with citizens did not deserve any leniency so they should be prepared for stern departmental action.

The IG said the persons involved in child and women abuse and blackmailing did not deserve any concession. The field officers should constitute special teams to protect children and women.

He said that timely promotion of officials on merit and seniority basis was fundamental right of the officers so promotion boards’ sessions in all districts should be conducted to speed up the process of promotions.

He added letters should be sent to the officers in case of delay in ACRs. In the session, the IG was briefed by the CCPO, Lahore and all RPOs about the crime situation and police action in their respective regions.