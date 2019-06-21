Hamza lauds Benazir’s role in restoration of democracy

LAHORE:Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz along with the PPP-P Parliamentary leader in PA Syed Hassan Murtaza cut the birthday cake in connection with the 66th birth anniversary of slain PPP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

Hamza Shahbaz on Friday became the first PML-N leader to attend the birth anniversary ceremony of Benazir Bhutto that was held at the chamber of PPP-P Parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza.

PML-N MPAs Azma Zahid Bokhari, Samiullah Khan, Rana Manan, PPP-P MPAs, including Syed Hassan Murtaza, Ali Hyder Gilani and Shazia Abid were also present. Hamza Shahbaz attended the ceremony on the request of PPP-P Parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza and lauded the role of Benazir Bhutto in restoration of democracy in Pakistan. Besides, another ceremony organised by PPP Punjab was held at party’s provincial secretariat in Model Town in which party leaders, including Aslam Gill, Chaudhry Manzoor and others participated.

The PPP leadership paid rich tribute to Benazir Bhutto who despite knowing the threats to her life returned home for the sake of Pakistan and democracy. APP ADDS: Dr Shahbaz Gill, spokesperson to Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, has said that the opposition should be grateful for the freedom of expression in the current setup which was rare in the past.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Asad Umar had not only pointed out the flaws in budget rather he suggested the government to find out the real cause behind raising the price of sugar, adding it is called the beauty of democracy that an important leader of the ruling party raised his voice to correct the mistakes.

"In fact, opposition parties cannot digest the fair democratic system in the parliament as both had set the wrong examples in history and ruined the sanctity of the parliament," he stated. "Opposition leaders should praise the given freedom of speech as it is unprecedented," he commented.

Replying to a question, he said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was not given a clean chit by the courts rather he was convicted and punished, adding he said the opposition leaders must confess their wrong doings only then the government would consider them true political leaders.